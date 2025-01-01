Menu
LOW KMS AND CERTIFIED! All-wheel drive Sport Line w/ Executive Package incl. panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 BMW X1

125,875 KM

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X1

SPORT LINE | EXECUTIVE PKG | PANO ROOF | LOW KMS!

12162579

2015 BMW X1

SPORT LINE | EXECUTIVE PKG | PANO ROOF | LOW KMS!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,875KM
VIN WBAVL1C59FVY39230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,875 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS AND CERTIFIED! All-wheel drive Sport Line w/ Executive Package incl. panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 BMW X1