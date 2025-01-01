Menu
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 BMW X1

152,140 KM

Details Description

$11,657

+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW X1

12571727

2015 BMW X1

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$11,657

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,140KM
VIN WBAVL1C56FVY29108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,140 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

