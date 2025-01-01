$11,657+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 BMW X1
2015 BMW X1
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$11,657
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,140KM
VIN WBAVL1C56FVY29108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,140 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2015 BMW X1 152,140 KM $11,657 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax 1LT| LOW KMS| 16IN ALLOYS| BLUETOOTH 104,074 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fiesta SE HATCH| AUTO| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS 158,773 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$11,657
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 BMW X1