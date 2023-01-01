$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5
XDRIVE35D | DIESEL | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM | HUD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,332 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE DIESEL X5 W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT & REAR LEATHER SEATS, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE-DEPARTURE WARNING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, NAVIGATION, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO AND HEADS-UP DISPLAY! Heated steering wheel, soft-close doors, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 4-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power liftgate, tow package, auto headlights, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!
