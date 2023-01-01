Menu
Account
Sign In
RARE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE DIESEL X5 W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT & REAR LEATHER SEATS, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE-DEPARTURE WARNING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, NAVIGATION, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO AND HEADS-UP DISPLAY! Heated steering wheel, soft-close doors, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 4-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power liftgate, tow package, auto headlights, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2015 BMW X5

127,332 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW X5

XDRIVE35D | DIESEL | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM | HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5

XDRIVE35D | DIESEL | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM | HUD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10698033
  2. 10698033
  3. 10698033
  4. 10698033
  5. 10698033
  6. 10698033
  7. 10698033
  8. 10698033
  9. 10698033
  10. 10698033
  11. 10698033
  12. 10698033
  13. 10698033
  14. 10698033
  15. 10698033
  16. 10698033
  17. 10698033
  18. 10698033
  19. 10698033
  20. 10698033
  21. 10698033
  22. 10698033
  23. 10698033
  24. 10698033
  25. 10698033
  26. 10698033
  27. 10698033
  28. 10698033
  29. 10698033
  30. 10698033
  31. 10698033
  32. 10698033
  33. 10698033
  34. 10698033
  35. 10698033
  36. 10698033
  37. 10698033
  38. 10698033
  39. 10698033
  40. 10698033
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,332KM
Used
VIN 5UXKS4C58F0N08080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,332 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE DIESEL X5 W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED FRONT & REAR LEATHER SEATS, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE-DEPARTURE WARNING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, NAVIGATION, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO AND HEADS-UP DISPLAY! Heated steering wheel, soft-close doors, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 4-zone climate control, power seats w/ driver memory, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power liftgate, tow package, auto headlights, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2015 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD | 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD | 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV 93,970 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD| SUNROOF| BLIND SPOT| HTD SEATS + STEERING for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD| SUNROOF| BLIND SPOT| HTD SEATS + STEERING 38,464 KM $37,640 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD| HTD LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | NAV | REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD| HTD LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | NAV | REAR CAM 109,419 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5