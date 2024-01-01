Menu
<div><strong>For Sale: 2015 Buick Encore Premium FWD Sold with Safety Certification</strong></div><br /><div><strong>Price:</strong> $8,975 + tax & licensing<br><strong>Mileage:</strong> 150,000 kilometers</div><br /><div><strong>Purchase Options:</strong></div><ul><li><p><strong>Financing Available for Everyone:</strong> At Garage Plus Auto, we offer flexible financing options for all credit situations. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help you secure the best possible financing to fit your budget. We work with multiple lenders to ensure competitive rates and terms.</p></li><li><p><strong>Buy with Confidence:</strong> We sell vehicles via phone call for your convenience.</p></li><li><p><strong>Virtual Showings:</strong> We can show you the car via video call, allowing you to see every detail from anywhere.</p></li><li><p><strong>Nationwide Delivery:</strong> We offer delivery anywhere in Canada, right to your door.</p></li></ul><hr /><br /><div><strong>Features:</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Make:</strong> Buick</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> Encore Premium FWD</li><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2015</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 150,000 kilometers</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> $8,975 + tax & licensing</li><li><strong>Safety Certification:</strong> Included</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 1.4L, fuel-efficient and reliable</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats & Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Premium comfort for winter</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Convenient for easy route guidance</li><li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Added safety and parking assistance</li><li><strong>A/C & Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> For cool comfort and connectivity</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Adds luxury and sophistication</li></ul><hr /><br /><div><strong>Description:</strong><br>For sale is a <strong>2015 Buick Encore Premium FWD</strong> with <strong>150,000 kilometers</strong>, available for <strong>$8,975</strong> plus tax and licensing. This compact and fuel-efficient SUV combines luxury and functionality with <strong>heated leather seats</strong> and a <strong>heated steering wheel</strong> for year-round comfort. The <strong>1.4L engine</strong> and <strong>front-wheel drive</strong> make it a great choice for city and highway driving alike.</div><br /><div>Equipped with a <strong>navigation system</strong> for easy travels, a <strong>back-up camera</strong> for secure parking, <strong>A/C</strong> to stay cool, and <strong>Bluetooth connectivity</strong> for hands-free communication, this Buick Encore is designed to deliver a premium experience in a compact SUV.</div><hr /><br /><div>For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us:</div><br /><div><strong>Location:</strong><br>Garage Plus Auto<br>1201 Bank Street<br>Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7<br>Canada</div><br /><div><strong>Website:</strong> garageplusautocentre.com</div>

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

VIN KL4CJDSB8FB103397

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

