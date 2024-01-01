$8,975+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Encore
Premium FWD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchase Options:
Financing Available for Everyone: At Garage Plus Auto, we offer flexible financing options for all credit situations. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help you secure the best possible financing to fit your budget. We work with multiple lenders to ensure competitive rates and terms.
Buy with Confidence: We sell vehicles via phone call for your convenience.
Virtual Showings: We can show you the car via video call, allowing you to see every detail from anywhere.
Nationwide Delivery: We offer delivery anywhere in Canada, right to your door.
Features:
- Safety Certification: Included
- Engine: 1.4L, fuel-efficient and reliable
- Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
- Heated Leather Seats & Heated Steering Wheel: Premium comfort for winter
- Navigation System: Convenient for easy route guidance
- Back-Up Camera: Added safety and parking assistance
- A/C & Bluetooth Connectivity: For cool comfort and connectivity
- Leather Interior: Adds luxury and sophistication
Description:
For sale is a 2015 Buick Encore Premium FWD with 150,000 kilometers, available for $8,975 plus tax and licensing. This compact and fuel-efficient SUV combines luxury and functionality with heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel for year-round comfort. The 1.4L engine and front-wheel drive make it a great choice for city and highway driving alike.
Equipped with a navigation system for easy travels, a back-up camera for secure parking, A/C to stay cool, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication, this Buick Encore is designed to deliver a premium experience in a compact SUV.
For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us:
Website: garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
613-695-0800