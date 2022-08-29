$19,000+ tax & licensing
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2015 Buick Encore
2015 Buick Encore
Leather LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, AWD, HEATED SEATS, ULTRA LOW KM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
37,852KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9051040
- Stock #: P-6631A
- VIN: KL4CJGSB2FB047684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cocoa Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19570 - Myers Cadillac is just $19000!
JUST IN - 2015 BUICK ENCORE LEATHER PACKAGE AWD- SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM BLIND ZONE ALERT, PARK ASSIST, ALLOY WHEELS, ULTRA LOW KM, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Tire Pressure Monitor
Oil life monitoring system
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Memory seat, driver side presets for seat position
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Rear Vision Camera
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Antenna, roof-mounted
Headlamps, halogen composite projector beam with blue translucent ring and automatic exterior lamp control
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Wheel, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel located under cargo floor
Air filter system with particle filter
Cargo storage, tray under cargo load floor
Driver information centre includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Instrumentation, outside temperature display located on audio system
Sensor, humidity
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer, vehicle
Keys, ignition, foldable
Audio system feature, colour display, 7" diagonal
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter
Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system.)
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Camera, Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6