This 2015 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 129,486 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
COMPASS DISPLAY
Air filtration system with charcoal filter
Electronic Grade Braking
Tire Inflator Kit (Standard only with (LUK) 2.4L ECOTEC 4-cylinder engine with eAssist technology.)
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Suspension, rear 4-link
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Brake, parking, electronic
Horn, dual-note high and low
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Mouldings, bodyside, bright
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 4-spoke
Antenna, integral rear, roof-mounted, body-colour
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
Drivetrain, front wheel drive
Sill plates, front, bright
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Grille, chrome waterfall
Lamps, rear stop tail, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, structure-less wiper blades
Audio system feature, premium 7-speaker system
Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen
Seat, rear split-folding
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, front, up/down, fore/aft
Display, enhanced driver instrument information , 8" multi-colour configurable
Armrest, rear centre with 2 integral cup holders
Lighting, custom interior front and rear reading, front and rear door and console Ice Blue ambient lighting, front foot well, puddle lights and instrument panel light pipe
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and right-front passenger, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions and rear seat mounted thorax
Door locks, child security, rear, manual
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...
Axle, 2.64 final drive ratio (Not available with (LFX) 3.6L E85 capable V6 engine.)
Battery, 60AH, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 438 cold-cranking amps (Not available with (LFX) 3.6L E85 capable V6 engine.)
Alternator, 120 amps (Not available with (LFX) 3.6L E85 capable V6 engine.)
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned down tip (Not available with (LFX) 3.6L E85 capable V6 engine.)
QuietTuning, Buick exclusive process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and sunroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until driver door is opened
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
