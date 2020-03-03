2015 Buick Verano

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Trunk emergency release handle

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Glass, solar absorbing

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm

Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare

Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare

Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass

Windshield, solar absorbing

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, activates on remote start

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Heat ducts, rear floor

Instrument panel, Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents

Key, primary foldable, additional foldable

Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, door handle area

Map pocket, driver seatback

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way manual

Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Sill plates, front doors

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Alternator, 130 amps

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio

Brake, parking, electronic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear with Brake Assist

Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Exhaust tip, chrome with oval dual wall

Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Horn, dual-note high and low

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters

Safety belts, front pretensioners, driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with chrome trim plate bezel, 3-spoke

Door handles, body-color

Grille, Black chrome/spectre Gray waterfall premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield

Lamp, center high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Mirrors, outside, power-adjustable, body-color, manual-folding

Moldings, bright, window surround

Armrest, center, rear, articulating with dual cup holders and storage

Defogger, rear-window electric activates on remote start in 45 degrees or below

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one color

Headrest, rear center

Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, center stack, console, cup holders and overhead LED dome

Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for center seating position

Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps

Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, color, located on center stack

Safety belts, 3-point, rear center position

Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when pro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.