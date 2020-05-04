Menu
2015 Buick Verano

Base AUTO, A.C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, ALLOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,785KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4987185
  • Stock #: P-5452D
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK2F4143308
Exterior Colour
Smoky Gray Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES!!

Compare at $11215 - Myers Cadillac is just $10888!

JUST LANDED- 2015 Buick Verano, automatic, a/c, remote start, keyless entry, power everything, brand new brakes, certified, no admin fees!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Trunk emergency release handle
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
  • Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
  • Shift knob, leather-wrapped
  • QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare
  • Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, activates on remote start
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Heat ducts, rear floor
  • Instrument panel, Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents
  • Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
  • Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, door handle area
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way manual
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual
  • Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
  • Sill plates, front doors
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
  • Brake, parking, electronic
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear with Brake Assist
  • Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  • Exhaust tip, chrome with oval dual wall
  • Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Horn, dual-note high and low
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
  • Safety belts, front pretensioners, driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with chrome trim plate bezel, 3-spoke
  • Door handles, body-color
  • Grille, Black chrome/spectre Gray waterfall premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield
  • Lamp, center high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Mirrors, outside, power-adjustable, body-color, manual-folding
  • Moldings, bright, window surround
  • Armrest, center, rear, articulating with dual cup holders and storage
  • Defogger, rear-window electric activates on remote start in 45 degrees or below
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one color
  • Headrest, rear center
  • Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, center stack, console, cup holders and overhead LED dome
  • Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for center seating position
  • Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
  • Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, color, located on center stack
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear center position
  • Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when pro...

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

