This 2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 123,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2015 Cadillac ATS

123,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Standard AWD

2015 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Standard AWD

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
VIN 1G6AG5RXXF0107453

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

This 2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 123,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2015 Cadillac ATS