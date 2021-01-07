Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

115,840 KM

Details Description Features

$16,466

+ tax & licensing
$16,466

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

AWD 2.0L Turbo | BOSE AUDIO

2015 Cadillac ATS

AWD 2.0L Turbo | BOSE AUDIO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,466

+ taxes & licensing

115,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6507540
  • Stock #: 210073
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX3F0104605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning AWD with leather seats, BOSE Premium Audio, wireless charging, heated seats, rear view camera, 17'' alloy wheels, full power group incl dual power seats, dual climate control, push button start, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, OnStar, automatic headlamps, Bluetooth, drive mode, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, AWD, 4WD, ATS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

