2015 Cadillac ATS

613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Stunning AWD with leather seats, BOSE Premium Audio, wireless charging, heated seats, rear view camera, 17'' alloy wheels, full power group incl dual power seats, dual climate control, push button start, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, OnStar, automatic headlamps, Bluetooth, drive mode, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, AWD, 4WD, ATS
