+ taxes & licensing
613-225-2277
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED! NO ADMIN FEES!
Compare at $20598 - Myers Cadillac is just $19998!
AMAZING 2015 Cadillac SRX AWD LUXURY- leather, heated seats, rear camera, dual sunroof, bluetooth, cruise, power seat, power liftgate, alloy wheels, NO admin fees CERTIFIED!!! Finance 3.99% up to 60 months (CPO)!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6