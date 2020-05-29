Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

LUXURY LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, REAR CAM, LOW KM !

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac SRX

LUXURY LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, REAR CAM, LOW KM !

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

  1. 5140859
  2. 5140859
  3. 5140859
  4. 5140859
  5. 5140859
  6. 5140859
  7. 5140859
  8. 5140859
  9. 5140859
  10. 5140859
  11. 5140859
  12. 5140859
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,950KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140859
  • Stock #: 20-7215B
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE34FS617182
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
CERTIFIED! NO ADMIN FEES!

Compare at $20598 - Myers Cadillac is just $19998!

AMAZING 2015 Cadillac SRX AWD LUXURY- leather, heated seats, rear camera, dual sunroof, bluetooth, cruise, power seat, power liftgate, alloy wheels, NO admin fees CERTIFIED!!! Finance 3.99% up to 60 months (CPO)!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Front and Rear Park Assist
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Tire inflation kit
  • Adaptive remote start
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Seat adjuster front driver-side thigh support
  • Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones
  • Steering, power, rack-and-pinion
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Suspension, 4-wheel independent
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
  • Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
  • Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
  • Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
  • Gauge cluster includes colour Driver Information Centre
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
  • Liftgate, rear power with memory height
  • Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
  • Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
  • Roof rails, chrome
  • Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming includes OnStar controls
  • Antenna, roof-mounted hex band
  • Tires, P235/65R18 H-rated all-season, blackwall
  • Glass, Solar-Ray tinted, laminated front windows
  • Headlamps, halogen Tungsten windshield wiper-activated with Twilight Sentinel and night-time flash-to-pass feature
  • Lamps, side marker w/LED light pipes
  • Wipers, Rainsense
  • Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and remote express-down feature for all windows
  • Instrumentation analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
  • Armrest, front centre fore/aft, sliding
  • Console, rear floor
  • Seat adjusters, driver and front passenger power lumbar control
  • Climate control, dual zone, automatic with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre includes armrest, storage bin, storage tray and dual cupholders
  • Defogger, rear window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
  • Lighting accent, LED spotlights with lighting pipes includes lit door sill plates
  • Fuel gauge, analog
  • Console, front floor with floor shifter, armrest and dual storage compartment
  • Console, overhead with sunroof switch (if equipped), Universal Home Remote (if equipped) and Front and Rear Parking Assist indicator (if equipped)
  • Final drive ratio, 3.39:1
  • Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with chrome tips
  • Differential, electronic, limited slip (AWD only)
  • Air bags dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and right-front passenger and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Cadillac CUE (Cadillac User Experience) Information and Media Control System, 8" display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition, proximity sensing, articulating storage door/bin, clock display and compass feature
  • Memory package recalls two "presets" for power driver seat, outside mirrors, power adjustable pedals and driver personalization features
  • Pedals, power-adjustable with memory for accelerator and brake
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2016 GMC Acadia SLT
 79,835 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang GT...
 42,658 KM
$33,588 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 58,049 KM
$16,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory