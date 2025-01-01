Menu
<p>WOW!!! SUMMER IS HERE THIS IS A BEAUTY RS LOADED WITH BLACK LEATHER AND ALL THE OPTIONS. CLOTH BLACK TOP NICE CHROME RIMS. A REAL LOOKER THIS CAR IS PRICED TO SELL! COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!<br /><br /></p><p><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p>

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

155,168 KM

12641694

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
155,168KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FF3D39F9256692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BeigeLACK
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 155,168 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! SUMMER IS HERE THIS IS A BEAUTY RS LOADED WITH BLACK LEATHER AND ALL THE OPTIONS. CLOTH BLACK TOP NICE CHROME RIMS. A REAL LOOKER THIS CAR IS PRICED TO SELL! COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
