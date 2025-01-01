$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
6-SPEED | 2LT | 323HP | HTD LEATHER | HUD | NAV
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 119,905 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 6-SPEED MANUAL 2LT W/ 323HP!! Heated leather seats, heads up display, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, Boston premium audio system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power driver & passenger seats, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
