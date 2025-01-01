Menu
LOADED 6-SPEED MANUAL 2LT W/ 323HP!! Heated leather seats, heads up display, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, Boston premium audio system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power driver & passenger seats, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

119,905 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

6-SPEED | 2LT | 323HP | HTD LEATHER | HUD | NAV

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

6-SPEED | 2LT | 323HP | HTD LEATHER | HUD | NAV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,905KM
VIN 2G1FE1E36F9229049

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,905 KM

LOADED 6-SPEED MANUAL 2LT W/ 323HP!! Heated leather seats, heads up display, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, Boston premium audio system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power driver & passenger seats, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Chevrolet Camaro