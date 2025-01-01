$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT 1LT COUPE, 7 SPEED MANUAL, WHITE ON BLACK
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT 1LT COUPE, 7 SPEED MANUAL, WHITE ON BLACK
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,171KM
VIN 1G1YA2D75F5124451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P-9138A
- Mileage 65,171 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $51495 - Myers Cadillac is just $49995!
JUST IN- 2015 CORVETTE 1LT - WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAV, 7 SPEED MANUAL, BLACK ALLOYS, REAR CAMERA, 6.2 V8, 62117 KM, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN, NON SMOKER!!! LOTS OF SUMMER LEFT TO ENJOY!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
Frame, aluminum, structure
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with 3" polished stainless-steel tips
Calipers, Dark Grey Metallic-painted
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air bags, frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Interior
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Hatch release, push button open with power hatch pulldown
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox
Driver Information centre, colour
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre
Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover
1LT interior trim seats only in interior colour selected
Exterior
Engine access, rear-opening hood
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), Xenon, LED park and turn signals
Chrome Badge Package includes front and rear fascia crossed flags, rear fascia Corvette nameplate and front fender Stingray emblem
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, integral, hidden
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2015 Chevrolet Corvette