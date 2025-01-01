Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

241,868 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

Watch This Vehicle
12968774

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1757795571
  2. 1757795571
  3. 1757795571
  4. 1757795571
  5. 1757795571
  6. 1757795571
  7. 1757795571
  8. 1757795571
  9. 1757795571
  10. 1757795571
  11. 1757795571
  12. 1757795571
  13. 1757795571
  14. 1757795571
  15. 1757795571
  16. 1757795571
  17. 1757795571
  18. 1757795571
  19. 1757795571
  20. 1757795571
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
241,868KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH9F7194820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 123
  • Mileage 241,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 102,461 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 75,129 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/RES for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/RES 156,817 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2015 Chevrolet Cruze