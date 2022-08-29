Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

135,573 KM

Details Description Features

$14,588

+ tax & licensing
$14,588

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$14,588

+ taxes & licensing

135,573KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9314683
  Stock #: 344911
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB8F7259636

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,573 KM

Vehicle Description

New Trade! 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT | Well equipped with backup-camera, bluetooth, power windows, power locks, A/C, Automatic Transmission & MORE! Clean Carfax! We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Perimeter/approach lights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.2L/100 km
Front wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Interior cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Rear tires: 215/60SR16.0
Front tires: 215/60SR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,679L (94.6 cu.ft.)
Engine displacement: 1.4 L
Engine litres: 1.4
Horsepower: 138hp @ 4,900RPM
Engine horsepower: 138hp @ 4,900RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 425 L (15 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 998mm (39.3)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Internet access capable: OnStar 4G LTE
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Fuel economy combined: 7.8L/100 km
GVWR: 1,960kg (4,321lbs)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Exterior height: 1,476mm (58.1)
Torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 1,850RPM
Engine torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 1,850RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 72.5mm x 82.6mm (2.85 x 3.25)
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/40,000km
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,369mm (53.9)
Wheelbase: 2,685mm (105.7)
Fuel economy city: 9.0L/100 km
Rear legroom: 898mm (35.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,331mm (52.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8)
Payload: 899kg (1,982lbs)
Exterior length: 4,597mm (181.0)
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Smart device integration: OnStar RemoteLink
Appearance: analog
Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

