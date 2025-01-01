$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
206,000KM
VIN 2GNALCEK1F6340806
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels!
The Chevy Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 206,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Chevrolet Equinox