2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,444KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4612668
  • Stock #: P6468
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEKXF6336783
Exterior Colour
Gold
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

The 2015 Chevy Equinox has a firm and chic cabin offering convenience and roominess. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 93,444 kms. It's gold in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

