Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!



The 2015 Chevy Equinox has a firm and chic cabin offering convenience and roominess. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 93,444 kms. It's gold in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.



