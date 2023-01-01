$14,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LTZ 2LZ, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 2.0 TURBO, 19" WHEELS
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LTZ 2LZ, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 2.0 TURBO, 19" WHEELS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
124,569KM
Used
VIN 1G11G5SX8FF268221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,569 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $15335 - Myers Cadillac is just $14888!
JUST IN- 2015 MALIBU LTZ- BLACK ON BLACK, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, 2.0 TURBO, 19 WHEELS, PUSH START, POWER SEATS , SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, NAV, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2015 Chevrolet Malibu