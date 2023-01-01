Menu
CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $15335 - Myers Cadillac is just $14888! 

JUST IN- 2015 MALIBU LTZ- BLACK ON BLACK, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, 2.0 TURBO, 19 WHEELS, PUSH START, POWER SEATS , SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, NAV, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

124,569KM
Used
VIN 1G11G5SX8FF268221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,569 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $15335 - Myers Cadillac is just $14888!

JUST IN- 2015 MALIBU LTZ- BLACK ON BLACK, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, 2.0 TURBO, 19 WHEELS, PUSH START, POWER SEATS , SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, NAV, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Malibu