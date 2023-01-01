$19,211+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4X4| RMT START| TOW PKG |BLUETOOTH| BEDLINER
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4X4| RMT START| TOW PKG |BLUETOOTH| BEDLINER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$19,211
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,929 KM
Vehicle Description
LT 4X4 W/ REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTERGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AND KEYLESS ENTRY! Dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, full power group incl. power driver seat, air conditioning, cargo lamp, rear bumper steps, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner and cruise control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500