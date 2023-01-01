Menu
LT 4X4 W/ REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTERGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AND KEYLESS ENTRY! Dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, full power group incl. power driver seat, air conditioning, cargo lamp, rear bumper steps, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner and cruise control

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

177,929 KM

$19,211

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4| RMT START| TOW PKG |BLUETOOTH| BEDLINER

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4| RMT START| TOW PKG |BLUETOOTH| BEDLINER

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,211

+ taxes & licensing

177,929KM
Used
VIN 1GCVKREC0FZ225594

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,929 KM

LT 4X4 W/ REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTERGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AND KEYLESS ENTRY! Dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, full power group incl. power driver seat, air conditioning, cargo lamp, rear bumper steps, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner and cruise control

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500