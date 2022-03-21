$29,441+ tax & licensing
$29,441
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4X4 | CONV PKG | 18IN ALLOYS | REMOTE START

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$29,441
+ taxes & licensing
90,955KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8678741
- Stock #: 220667
- VIN: 1GCVKREC0FZ407456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220667
- Mileage 90,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Great value in this Silverado 1500 featuring a trusted 5.3L V8! Options include, LT Convenience package, 18-inch alloy wheels, remote start, rear camera, full power group including power seat, dual climate control, Sirius XM radio, automatic headlights/fog lights, OnStar, tow package, cruise control, tinted windows, and more!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Theft

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8