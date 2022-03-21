Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

90,955 KM

$29,441

+ tax & licensing
$29,441

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | CONV PKG | 18IN ALLOYS | REMOTE START

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | CONV PKG | 18IN ALLOYS | REMOTE START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 8678741
  2. 8678741
  3. 8678741
$29,441

+ taxes & licensing

90,955KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8678741
  Stock #: 220667
  VIN: 1GCVKREC0FZ407456

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 220667
  Mileage 90,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value in this Silverado 1500 featuring a trusted 5.3L V8! Options include, LT Convenience package, 18-inch alloy wheels, remote start, rear camera, full power group including power seat, dual climate control, Sirius XM radio, automatic headlights/fog lights, OnStar, tow package, cruise control, tinted windows, and more!

Vehicle Features

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

