2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
145,485KM
VIN 1G1JC6SH1F4150758
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0754B
- Mileage 145,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, OnStar, Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories, Power Windows, SiriusXM, Cruise Control
Chevrolets astounding Sonic offers practicality, efficiency, and agility in a compact package. This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.This sedan has 145,485 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, touring
Alternator, 100 amps
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Engine, ECOTEC 1.8L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm)
Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty
Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)
Safety
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Electronic brake force distribution
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, rear
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Interior
Compass
Oil life monitoring system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Battery, retained accessory power
Bottle holders, 2, on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
Cup holders, 2 front and 1 rear
Driver Information Centre with trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy and average vehicle speed
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Instrument panel, Graphite Silver Metallic accents
Keys, ignition, foldable, 2
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy, rear and dual front reading lamps
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Power outlet, auxiliary, front centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft
Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Steering wheel, sport, 3-spoke
Temperature sensor, outside
Cargo privacy shade, upper rear
Cargo shelf floor, adjustable
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down with anti-pinch feature
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Mechanical jack with tools
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen composite
Mouldings, chrome belt-line
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
Additional Features
Instrumentation with analog tachometer; digital speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Cabin air filter, pollutant
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
