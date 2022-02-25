$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Connect Inc.
613-737-6534
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2
613-737-6534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,247KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8291655
- VIN: 1G1JC5SH3F4182315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,247 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Connect Inc.
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2