Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>For Sale: 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Mileage: 67000 kilometers</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Features:</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Make: Chevrolet</div><br /><div>Model: Spark EV</div><br /><div>Year: 2016</div><br /><div>Mileage: 67000 kilometers</div><br /><div>Drivetrain: Electric Vehicle (EV)</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Description:</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Embrace the future of driving with the 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV, a compact electric vehicle designed for efficiency and sustainability. With only 67000 kilometers on the odometer, this Spark EV offers a clean and eco-friendly driving experience without compromising on performance. Enjoy the benefits of an electric drivetrain, including lower fuel costs and reduced environmental impact. Compact yet spacious, the Spark EV is perfect for city commuting and everyday driving. Its advanced features and comfortable interior make every ride enjoyable and convenient. Dont miss your chance to own this well-maintained, low-mileage electric vehicle.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us </div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Location:</div><br /><div>Garage Plus Auto</div><br /><div>1201 Bank Street</div><br /><div>Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7</div><br /><div>Canada</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Website: garageplusautocentre.com</div>

2015 Chevrolet Spark

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Spark

EV 2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Spark

EV 2LT

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

  1. 11327116
  2. 11327116
  3. 11327116
  4. 11327116
  5. 11327116
  6. 11327116
  7. 11327116
  8. 11327116
Contact Seller

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,000KM
VIN KL8CL6S05FC778038

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 190
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV


Mileage: 67000 kilometers


Features:


Make: Chevrolet
Model: Spark EV
Year: 2016
Mileage: 67000 kilometers
Drivetrain: Electric Vehicle (EV)


Description:


Embrace the future of driving with the 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV, a compact electric vehicle designed for efficiency and sustainability. With only 67000 kilometers on the odometer, this Spark EV offers a clean and eco-friendly driving experience without compromising on performance. Enjoy the benefits of an electric drivetrain, including lower fuel costs and reduced environmental impact. Compact yet spacious, the Spark EV is perfect for city commuting and everyday driving. Its advanced features and comfortable interior make every ride enjoyable and convenient. Don't miss your chance to own this well-maintained, low-mileage electric vehicle.


For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us


Location:
Garage Plus Auto
1201 Bank Street
Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Canada


Website: garageplusautocentre.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT 67,000 KM $9,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT 61,675 KM $9,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD 127,500 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Spark