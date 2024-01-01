$9,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Spark
EV 2LT
2015 Chevrolet Spark
EV 2LT
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$9,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,000KM
VIN KL8CL6S05FC778038
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 190
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
2015 Chevrolet Spark