Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Chevrolet Spark

121,938 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12026962

2015 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1734550240
  2. 1734550240
  3. 1734550240
  4. 1734550240
  5. 1734550240
  6. 1734550240
  7. 1734550240
  8. 1734550240
  9. 1734550240
  10. 1734550240
  11. 1734550240
  12. 1734550240
  13. 1734550240
  14. 1734550240
  15. 1734550240
  16. 1734550240
  17. 1734550240
  18. 1734550240
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,938KM
Good Condition
VIN KL8CD6S93FC766448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,938 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2013 Ford Focus S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford Focus S 119,482 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 160,359 KM $23,892 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE 99,171 KM $20,495 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Spark