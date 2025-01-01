$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS LS, AUTO, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS LS, AUTO, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,521KM
VIN 3GNCJKSBXFL121464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,521 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $10295 - Myers Cadillac is just $9995!
JUST IN - 2015 TRAX LS AUTO CYBER GREY ON BLACK UNDER 10K! A/C, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centere position lap belt
Horn, single-note
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Driver Information Centere
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down
Heater duct, rear, floor
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
Console, front centere with 2 cup holders and storage
Cup holders, 2 front in console and 2 rear in centere armrest
Display, 3.5" monochrome cluster digital readouts and analog displays, Ice Blue back lighting
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Chassis, front-wheel drive
Shift indicator, manual transmission
Exterior
Glass, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, Anthracite bodyside
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth for phone, personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Audio system feature, 4-speaker system
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2015 Chevrolet Trax