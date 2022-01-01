Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

96,999 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

2015 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

96,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8083594
  Stock #: 01380
  VIN: 3GNCJKSB1FL120137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01380
  • Mileage 96,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

