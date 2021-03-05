Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

109,898 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Limited

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6640226
  • Stock #: 00853
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB4FN507215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Rear-View Camera
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Power Windows
Carfax available
Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

