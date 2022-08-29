$18,490+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
S Heated Seats + Steering
56,360KM
Used
- VIN: 1C3CCCBG8FN548490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19045 - Our Price is just $18490!
For a modern, sophisticated sedan that feels like a luxury car, but is priced like an economy car, the sleek Chrysler 200 is an unbeatable value. This 2015 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 56,360 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 200's trim level is S. The S trim adds some sporty attitude to this handsome sedan. It comes with a distinct appearance package, sport suspension, sport mode with paddle shifters, dual exhaust tips, aluminum wheels, sport cloth seats with leather bolsters, heated front seats, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCBG8FN548490.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $86.32 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
