2015 Chrysler 200

117,838 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

C AWD **AWD AND LOADED**

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,838KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9289591
  • Stock #: 51
  • VIN: 1C3CCCEG3FN624452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,838 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful gray 200 is a perfect example of why everyone wants these cars. It classic lines and luxurious features make even a trip to the grocery store enjoyable. Fully loaded with tons of features, this car is impressive and a dream to drive. And it's All-Wheel Drive!! Come see it for yourself today! 

Black Leather

Heated Seats

Cooled Seats

Navigation GPS

Heated Steering Wheel

Auto-Brake Hold

2 Keys

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Monitoring

Backup Camera

Power Windows and Locks

Full Double Sunroof

Bluetooth

Projection Lights

Power Seats

Infiniti Speakers

Active Cornering Headlights

Alloy Rims

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Air Conditioning

And Much More!

Carfax Included

Financing Available

Trade-ins Welcome

Extended Warranty Available

Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre

www.garageplusautocentre.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

