$14,999+ tax & licensing
613-277-6455
2015 Chrysler 200
C AWD **AWD AND LOADED**
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
$14,999
- Listing ID: 9289591
- Stock #: 51
- VIN: 1C3CCCEG3FN624452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,838 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful gray 200 is a perfect example of why everyone wants these cars. It classic lines and luxurious features make even a trip to the grocery store enjoyable. Fully loaded with tons of features, this car is impressive and a dream to drive. And it's All-Wheel Drive!! Come see it for yourself today!
Black Leather
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Navigation GPS
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto-Brake Hold
2 Keys
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring
Backup Camera
Power Windows and Locks
Full Double Sunroof
Bluetooth
Projection Lights
Power Seats
Infiniti Speakers
Active Cornering Headlights
Alloy Rims
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air Conditioning
And Much More!
Carfax Included
Financing Available
Trade-ins Welcome
Extended Warranty Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
Vehicle Features
