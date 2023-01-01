Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

113,460 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2015 Chrysler 200

S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

113,460KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9898991
  • Stock #: X3188A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCDG1FN511648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

The Chrysler 200 is a stylish, comfortable, and appealing sedan, according to the Car Connection. This 2015 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 113,460 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCDG1FN511648.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

