2015 Chrysler 300

62,876 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2015 Chrysler 300

2015 Chrysler 300

- Low Mileage

2015 Chrysler 300

- Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,876KM
Used
  • Stock #: N21136A
  • VIN: 2C3CCAET4FH859971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!

For a full-size luxury sedan that won't break the bank, the bold Chrysler 300 is an unbeatable value. This 2015 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 62,876 kms. It's phantom black tri-coat pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAET4FH859971.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Engine Oil Cooler
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
180 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Media Hub (SD, USB, Aux)
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
70 L Fuel Tank
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Comfort Ride Suspension
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
276w Regular Amplifier
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
2.62 Axle Ratio
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

