2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew Plus
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
102,575KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10166844
- Stock #: 31974A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR502259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL M
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31974A
- Mileage 102,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Curb weight: 2,050kg (4,519lbs)
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Transmission: multi-speed automatic
Rear seats: captain
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L
Approach angle: 14 deg
Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Departure angle: 19 deg
Passenger volume: 4,420L (156.1 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 934 L (33 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Display: analog
Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6)
Fuel economy city: 13.7L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 11.8L/100 km
3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0)
3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.5)
Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8)
Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7)
Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2)
Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7)
Rear legroom: 926mm (36.5)
3rd row legroom: 830mm (32.7)
Rear headroom: 999mm (39.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,628mm (64.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,651mm (65.0)
Exterior height: 1,751mm (68.9)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
