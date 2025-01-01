$12,287+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
LOW KMS! | 7-PASS | KEYLESS ENTRY | DUAL A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$12,287
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,023 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS! 7-Passenger w/ keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual-zone air conditioning, AM/FM/DC player, cruise control, Eco drive mode and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
