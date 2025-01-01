Menu
LOW KMS! 7-Passenger w/ keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual-zone air conditioning, AM/FM/DC player, cruise control, Eco drive mode and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

106,023 KM

Details Description

$12,287

+ tax & licensing
LOW KMS! | 7-PASS | KEYLESS ENTRY | DUAL A/C

12097024

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
106,023KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG2FR501176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,023 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! 7-Passenger w/ keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, dual-zone air conditioning, AM/FM/DC player, cruise control, Eco drive mode and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

