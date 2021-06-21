2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 5 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7453466

7453466 Stock #: 01100

01100 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR702782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,570 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.