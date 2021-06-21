Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

117,570 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7453466
  2. 7453466
  3. 7453466
  4. 7453466
  5. 7453466
  6. 7453466
  7. 7453466
  8. 7453466
  9. 7453466
  10. 7453466
  11. 7453466
  12. 7453466
  13. 7453466
  14. 7453466
  15. 7453466
  16. 7453466
  17. 7453466
  18. 7453466
  19. 7453466
  20. 7453466
  21. 7453466
  22. 7453466
  23. 7453466
  24. 7453466
  25. 7453466
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

117,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7453466
  • Stock #: 01100
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR702782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Stow Away Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Power Lift Gate
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2014 Nissan Titan 4W...
 149,412 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark...
 13,678 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra
 115,866 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory