2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

120,631 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

120,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7584982
  • Stock #: 01127
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR565957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 10AM-5PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
L/100Km City: 13.7
L/100Km Hwy: 9.4

Vehicle Features

