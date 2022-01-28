Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,421 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,421KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8262297
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1FR530488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 68,421 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

