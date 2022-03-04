Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

112,776 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8521169
  2. 8521169
  3. 8521169
  4. 8521169
  5. 8521169
  6. 8521169
  7. 8521169
  8. 8521169
  9. 8521169
  10. 8521169
  11. 8521169
  12. 8521169
  13. 8521169
  14. 8521169
  15. 8521169
  16. 8521169
  17. 8521169
  18. 8521169
  19. 8521169
  20. 8521169
  21. 8521169
  22. 8521169
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8521169
  • Stock #: 01438
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR524642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.comV

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2013 Nissan Juke 5DR...
 120,179 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 115,489 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 C 2dr ...
 115,971 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory