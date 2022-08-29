$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
196,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9085570
- Stock #: 22-7227D
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR639749
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-7227D
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks
