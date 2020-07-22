Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

150,152 KM

Details Description Features

$13,966

+ tax & licensing
$13,966

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD 7 PASS AWD LEATHER SUNROOF

2015 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD 7 PASS AWD LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$13,966

+ taxes & licensing

150,152KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5610102
  • Stock #: 200455
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG5FT568639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200455
  • Mileage 150,152 KM

Vehicle Description

C6 AWD and LOADED!!! 7 passenger, Leather, heated seats and heated steering wheel, sunroof, alloy wheels, tinted glass, push button start, dual climate control, cruise control, power group, leather wrapped steering, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, roof rack, in floor storage, heated mirrors, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry and back-up camera. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 sxt

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

