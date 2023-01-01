Menu
2015 Fiat 500

94,871 KM

Details Description Features

$11,871

+ tax & licensing
$11,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

2015 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,871

+ taxes & licensing

94,871KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528299
  • Stock #: A5169
  • VIN: 3C3CFFAR0FT685578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A5169
  • Mileage 94,871 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FIAT 500 PREMIUM AUDIO, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls., Black on Black Leather, FM/AUX/USB/CD/MP3 Player, 6-Speakers Beats Audio System, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Front Fog Lights, Tilt Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Traction Control, 4-Wheel Disc, ****WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

