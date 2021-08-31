Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Fiat 500

65,669 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8057293
  2. 8057293
  3. 8057293
  4. 8057293
  5. 8057293
  6. 8057293
  7. 8057293
  8. 8057293
  9. 8057293
  10. 8057293
  11. 8057293
  12. 8057293
  13. 8057293
  14. 8057293
  15. 8057293
  16. 8057293
  17. 8057293
  18. 8057293
  19. 8057293
  20. 8057293
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8057293
  • Stock #: 01047A
  • VIN: 3C3CFFAR7FT534513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01047A
  • Mileage 65,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 126,581 KM
$34,495 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Legacy 2...
 98,172 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD
 94,117 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory