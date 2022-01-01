Menu
2015 Fiat 500

98,598 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

2dr HB Abarth

2015 Fiat 500

2dr HB Abarth

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8110783
  • Stock #: 01400
  • VIN: 3C3CFFFH3FT603536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01400
  • Mileage 98,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Sun Roof
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

