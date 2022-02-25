2015 Fiat 500

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 5 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8440269

8440269 Stock #: 01545

01545 VIN: ZFBCFABH6FZ034469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01545

Mileage 105,515 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.