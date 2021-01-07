Menu
2015 Ford Edge

60,418 KM

$19,975

+ tax & licensing
$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

Only 60,000km SEL AWD | NAVIGATION |

2015 Ford Edge

Only 60,000km SEL AWD | NAVIGATION |

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,975

+ taxes & licensing

60,418KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6509389
  • Stock #: 210054
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J96FBB75304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded AWD with only 60,000 KMS! Finished in Bronze Fire with navigation, remote starter, power liftgate, rear view camera with park assist sensors, heated seats, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, keypad access, leather wrapped steering, push button start, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, paddle shift, universal garage door opener, heated exterior mirrors, AM/FM/Sirius XM, Microsoft Sync w/Bluetooth, cruise control, traction control and keyless entry with factory remote start!! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, SEL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

