2015 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Loaded AWD with only 60,000 KMS! Finished in Bronze Fire with navigation, remote starter, power liftgate, rear view camera with park assist sensors, heated seats, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, keypad access, leather wrapped steering, push button start, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, paddle shift, universal garage door opener, heated exterior mirrors, AM/FM/Sirius XM, Microsoft Sync w/Bluetooth, cruise control, traction control and keyless entry with factory remote start!! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, SEL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8