Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

94,222 KM

Details Description

$17,477

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,477

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD| LOW KMS| NAV| REAR CAM| HTD SEATS| ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD| LOW KMS| NAV| REAR CAM| HTD SEATS| ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10332681
  2. 10332681
  3. 10332681
  4. 10332681
  5. 10332681
  6. 10332681
  7. 10332681
  8. 10332681
  9. 10332681
  10. 10332681
  11. 10332681
  12. 10332681
  13. 10332681
  14. 10332681
  15. 10332681
  16. 10332681
  17. 10332681
  18. 10332681
  19. 10332681
  20. 10332681
  21. 10332681
  22. 10332681
  23. 10332681
  24. 10332681
  25. 10332681
  26. 10332681
  27. 10332681
  28. 10332681
  29. 10332681
  30. 10332681
  31. 10332681
  32. 10332681
  33. 10332681
  34. 10332681
Contact Seller

$17,477

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332681
  • Stock #: 231045
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G92FUC16570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 231045
  • Mileage 94,222 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 94,000 KMS!! SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND 17-IN ALLOYS!! Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry, roof rack, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Acura TLX A-SPE...
 77,006 KM
$29,964 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 62,203 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic SED...
 95,612 KM
$16,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory