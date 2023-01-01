$17,477+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
SE AWD| LOW KMS| NAV| REAR CAM| HTD SEATS| ALLOYS
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
94,222KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10332681
- Stock #: 231045
- VIN: 1FMCU9G92FUC16570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
ONLY 94,000 KMS!! SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND 17-IN ALLOYS!! Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry, roof rack, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!
