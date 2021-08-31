Menu
2015 Ford Escape

110,255 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7762866
  Stock #: 01216
  VIN: 1FMCU9G97FUA33651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01216
  • Mileage 110,255 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- 2nd Set of tires
- All Wheel Drive
- Rear-View Camera
- Parking Sensors
- Heated Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth
- Power Windows
- Power Seats
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

