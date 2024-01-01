Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Explorer

143,489 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1719327171
  2. 1719327171
  3. 1719327171
  4. 1719327171
  5. 1719327171
  6. 1719327171
  7. 1719327171
  8. 1719327171
  9. 1719327171
  10. 1719327171
  11. 1719327171
  12. 1719327171
  13. 1719327171
  14. 1719327171
  15. 1719327171
  16. 1719327171
  17. 1719327171
  18. 1719327171
  19. 1719327171
  20. 1719327171
  21. 1719327171
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,489KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D85FGA00053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX-T REBUILT TITLE 128,807 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Chevrolet Impala LT 136,556 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 253,581 KM $11,499 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Explorer