6-PASSENGER 4x4 XLT W/ EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A, PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF AND PREMIUM 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS!! Heated leather seats, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, back up camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control w/ rear air conditioning, full power group incl. power seats & power liftgate, 5,000 lb. capacity tow package, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, pinpad entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, terrain/drive mode selector, cruise control,, fog lights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2015 Ford Explorer

133,593 KM

$16,227

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,227

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,593KM
VIN 1FM5K8D82FGA79293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,593 KM

Vehicle Description

6-PASSENGER 4x4 XLT W/ EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A, PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF AND PREMIUM 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS!! Heated leather seats, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, back up camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control w/ rear air conditioning, full power group incl. power seats & power liftgate, 5,000 lb. capacity tow package, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, pinpad entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, terrain/drive mode selector, cruise control,, fog lights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$16,227

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Ford Explorer