Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

151,477 KM

Details Description Features

$23,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XL FXR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

XL FXR

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1692999316
  2. 1692999316
  3. 1692999316
  4. 1692999316
  5. 1692999315
  6. 1692999314
  7. 1692999315
  8. 1692999316
  9. 1692999316
  10. 1692999316
  11. 1692999313
  12. 1692999313
  13. 1692999316
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,871

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,477KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345344
  • Stock #: A5108
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E87FFB15688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5108
  • Mileage 151,477 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW SUPERCAB F150 4X4 ALL DRESSED UP! FLAIRS , UPGRADED ALLOYS, LEER CAP, BRP EXHAUST, TINT, INTENSE BLUE, SUPER NICE LOOKER***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2019 Ford F-250 XL 4...
 209,874 KM
$37,871 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Hy...
 304,800 KM
$12,871 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 165,175 KM
$9,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory